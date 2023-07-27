Aakash Aath Introduces Bimal Mitra’s Literary Classic ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ In ‘Sahityer Shera Somoy’ Series

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular General Entertainment Channels, is presenting the renowned literary work of the author Late Shri Bimal Mitra’s novel Kori Diye Kinlam directed by Mr Sajal Bose as the third story for their popular TV series, Sahityer Shera Somoy.

“The Bengali literature is well enriched with various significant works by eminent writers whose contribution brought radical changes in the society and amongst the people. It was under the precious guiding light of Late Eshita Surana Poddar that the series ‘Sahityer Shera Somoy’ series was again introduced. By bringing the excellent tales from the acclaimed Bengali novels the purpose of this noble initiative is to enlighten the young generation about such masterpieces so that they remain closely knitted with their actual roots. We are now telecasting Bimal Mitra’s ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’. The starcast has been chosen with utmost care,” said Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Director, Aakash Aath.

‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ narrates the journey of three young individuals, Laxmi, Sati and Dipu. How Laxmi and Sati win over the impediments to establish their own identity and Dipu, who by the virtue of destiny falls in love with Sati but fails to express his emotion plays a major role in safeguarding and supporting the two young sisters during the period of sheer turmoil and insecurity forms the crux of the story.

“In ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ I will be essaying the character of ‘Laxmi’ which has been once played by the iconic and the national award winning actress Aparna Sen. It was a daunting task for me to minutely uphold all the traits which ‘Laxmi’ bears. I always consider myself as a Director’s Actor. It is Sajal Bose’s unmatched guidance and infinite dedication towards us that helps each of the actors in ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ to be perfect,” said actress, Ms Arkoja Acharyya.

“In ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ the audience will be witnessing me in the role of ‘Dipankar Sen’ who is popularly identified as ‘Dipu’. This is challenging as well as an exciting experience for me as the people will be watching me in the character which has been once played by the versatile artist Late Tapas Paul on the silver screen. Moreover, this is my first break as a lead actor on the television screen so I am determined to give the best effort to bring out the finest shades of this particular role which are innocence, courage and sacrifice,” said actor, Mr Arnab Biswas.

“Bimal Mitra’s ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ reflects the society of the pre-independence era. The lifestyle, beliefs, rituals and societal norms all dates back to this particular period. It is quite tough to accurately portray on the television screen all sides and the twist of this much popular novel. But Arkoja, Sushrita and Arnab are all devoted actors. With each passing day we all learn and work together to entertain our audience with a completely different subject. I hope our all-time viewers will praise and share an optimistic response with the team of ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’,” said Mr Sajal Bose, Director of ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’.

The Television series ‘Sahityer Shera Somoy’ was introduced in the year 2001 by Late Shri Ashok Surana. The key reason behind this endeavor was to highlight the richness and glory of Bengali literature through the timeless works of the legendary writers of Bengal, particularly to the younger generation. Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Madhyabartini’ was the maiden story which was aired in this series and it was immensely popular and successful back then. The current season of ‘Sahityer Shera Somoy’ has so far aired ‘Shwet Patharer Thala’ and ‘Agnipariksha’ and ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ is the latest story being telecasted.

‘Kodi Diye Kinlam’, which is on-air from Monday, 24th July, 2023 also features Sushrita Ghosh as ‘Sati’, Arnab Biswas as ‘Dipu’, Sameer Biswas as ‘Arghor Dadu’, Kaushik Banerjee as ‘Bhubaneswar Babu’, Dola Chakraborty as ‘Dipu’s Mother’, Debnath Chattopadhyay as ‘Sachin Babu’, Annie Sen as ‘Sachin Babu’s’ wife, Sukanya as ‘Bisti’, Moumita as ‘Chunnuni’ and Aniket as ‘Kiran’.

To watch ‘Kori Diye Kinlam’ in ‘Sahityer Shera Somoy’ watch Aakash Aath every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.

