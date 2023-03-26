Aaliya Siddiquis Lawyer Says That She Will Never go Back to Husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Home

Aaliya Siddiqui’s Lawyer Says That She Will Never go Back to Husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has said that she will never go back to her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s Lawyer Says She Will Never go Back to Nawazuddin: Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s trouble in paradise turned into a public spat with no holds barred outrage from both sides. Aaliya’s lawyer has recently reacted on being asked if she will ever reunite with Nawazuddin after the latter asked for settlement. The actor has filed a defamation suit against her as she has been posting videos and speaking to the media about being harassed by the actor. In a video that went viral, she was seen crying and stated that Nawazuddin ‘misused his fame and power’. Now, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has clarified that she will never return to her estranged husband.

AALIYA SIDDIQUI’S LAWYER SAYS SHE WILL NOT RETURN TO NAWAZUDDIN

In an interaction with ETimes, Rizwan told “No, Aaliya will NEVER go back to Nawaz, but they will certainly do the best for their two children together in a mature way.” He further added “As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement.”

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST BROTHER SHAMSUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Nawazuddin recently approached the Bombay High Court claiming damages worth Rs. 100 crores against his brother Shamsuddin and his former wife Anjana Pandey aka Aaliya Siddiqui. The lawsuit was presented to the Justice Riyaz Chagla bench, which will hear it on March 30, by attorney Sunil Kumar. Nawazuddin has alleged in his suit that he appointed his younger brother as his manager in 2008 on account of his unemployment. Shamsuddin also had the work of auditing, filing income tax returns, payment of GST, etc. Shamsuddin started cheating and defrauding Siddiqui, the petition alleges. He misused his brother’s credit cards, debit cards, ATM cards, signed cheque book, bank passwords, email addresses, etc. to buy properties. Shamsuddin lied to his brother that he was buying properties in his name.

Aaliya is Nawaz’s second wife. The relationship between the two are strained for a few years now. However, it appeared they sorted out their differences last year and started living together again. Nawaz married Aaliya, originally named Anjali Kishor Pandey, in the year 2009.

