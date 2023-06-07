Aaliyah Kashyap Slams Troll Claiming Shane of Living Off Anurag Kashyaps Money Why so Much Hate

Home

Aaliyah Kashyap Slams Troll Claiming Shane of Living Off Anurag Kashyap’s Money: ‘Why so Much Hate’

Aaliyah Kashyap recently slammed a troll who claimed her fiancé Shane Gregoire is living off Anurag Kashyap’s money.

Aaliyah Kashyap Slams Troll For Nasty Remark on Her Fiancé Shane: Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement with her fiancé Shane Gregoire has been creating a lot of buzz. The news couldn’t have reached Anurag Kashyap at a better time who has all the reasons to celebrate. Anurag has already been basking high on the accolades his directorial Kennedy has been receiving since its premiere at Cannes. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at the prestigious international film festival. Now, as Aaliyah is about to enter a new phase in her life, netizens have gone bonkers. While some users are gushing over Aaliyah’s mushy pictures with Shane. A section of trolls also came up with nasty remarks on social media.

AALIYAH KASHYAP OPENS UP ON SHANE GREGOIRE’S BUSINESS

Shane recently proposed to Aaliyah at Bali and the couple along with Anurag has been receiving best wishes from B-town celebrities. The duo recently answered some frequently asked questions about them and their engagement. Reacting to their video, a netizen commented, “What does he do for a living? So basically, he lives off your dad’s money. Nice.” Aaliyah responded to the user and wrote, “He (Shane) has run his own company since he was 15. He’s been completely financially independent since he was 17. Neither of us take money from our parents. I don’t understand why people like you have so much hatred in your hearts.” Aaliyah’s fiancé is a US-based entrepreneur. Speaking about his profession in her vlog, Aaliyah told, “He has a company called Rocket Powered Sound, that he’s been running since 15. He started his first business when he was 15 and he is still running it, which is pretty cool.” Shane further added, “That’s been a long time, like seven or eight years now I have been in the business. I really like that but there’s also some other stuff that I do as well.”

Aaliyah and Shane plan to get married around 2025. They will be hosting their engagement parties in India and US in August 2023.

