Aamir Khan Bhangra Video, Does Balle Balle With Gippy Grewal at Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch, Watch Viral Video

Aamir Khan Does ‘Balle Balle’ With Gippy Grewal at Carry On Jatta 3 Trailer Launch, Watch Viral Video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan graced the trailer launch event of the upcoming Punjabi movie Carry On Jatta 3, and boy, he did make an impression! The video of Aamir showcasing his energetic bhangra dance moves has taken the internet by storm. The fans got excited when they saw Aamir performing bhangra with the film’s lead actor Gippy Grewal. Sporting a trendy brown kurta and blue denim pants, Aamir exuded his trademark charm. Notably, the actor seemed to be growing out his hair, which he managed with a stylish hairband, adding an effortlessly cool touch to his appearance.

As the dhol beats started playing, Aamir couldn’t resist the urge to join in the celebration. With infectious enthusiasm, he danced his heart out, effortlessly matching steps with the talented background dancers. The video has been shared by one of the paps who covered the trailer launch event.

Watch the bhangra video of Aamir Khan here:

Carry On Jatta 3 is the third instalment of the popular franchise, that promises to be a laugh riot, and its star-studded cast only amplifies the excitement. Apart from Gippy Grewal, the movie features Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol.

Watch Carry on Jatta 3 Trailer Here:

Directed by the brilliant Smeep Kang, Carry on Jatta 3 will be released on June 29.















