Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on PM Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat Very Important Initiative

Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’: ‘Very Important Initiative’

Aamir Khan recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and called it ‘an important initiative’.

Aamir Khan Praises PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Aamir Khan, known for raising societal and national issues in his films recently attended the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi on Wednesday. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat and called it “a very important initiative.” Aamir had earlier earned a lot of praise for bringing up the burning social issues in his television talk show Satyamev Jayate. His movies have always been hailed for being thought-provoking and creating awareness among movie goers. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was impressed by Mann Ki Baat spoke about its relevance to the media.

AAMIR KHAN PRAISES PM NARENDRA MODI’S MANN KI BAAT

On being quizzed about PM Modi’s radio show, Aamir said “It’s a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading… That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you’re looking at, how you’re seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It’s an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat.” On being asked if the Prime Minister only brings issues which he wishes to talk about, the actor opined “I think it’s his prerogative because he’s doing it… It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it’s a very important initiative.” Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the one-day conclave which had Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30, 2023. Aamir will also participate in a panel called Awahan Se Jan Andolan, later in the day.

AAMIR KHAN TAKES A BREAK FROM ACTING

Aamir was last seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump. The movie also starred Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in crucial roles. The film tanked at the box office and the boycott trend is also stated as one of the reasons for its commercial failure. During the film’s release, Boycott Bollywood hashtag was going viral with people opposing almost every upcoming Hindi film. It is believed that Aamir is now on a sabbatical and would not be seen on the silver-screen for some time. The actor would however be involved in backing up content-driven cinema by being actively engaged in production.

AAMIR KHAN HINTS AT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA DEBACLE IN NEW AD COMMERCIAL

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor seen in multiple Dream11 advertisements in which he self-roasts himself. He mocked the debacle of the Forest Gump remake in the ad commercial. In one of the ads, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah bowls Aamir. The latter tells him to bowl carefully as he gives ‘bade bade hits (big hits)’ with his bat. Jasprit takes a sly jibe at the actor and questions him “Itne hits maarte ho sir…to Laal Singh ka kya hua (if you give so many hits, what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha)?”

