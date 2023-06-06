Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Aamir Khan never agreed to attend parties organised by the underworld, says mahaveer jain

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Aamir Khan Never Attended Parties Organised by The Underworld, Says Producer Mahaveer Jain

Aamir Khan Never Attended Parties Organised by Underworld, Says Producer Mahaveer Jain

Aamir Khan never agreed to attend parties organised by the underworld
Aamir Khan never agreed to attend parties organised by the underworld

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain recently shared a remarkable anecdote about renowned actor Aamir Khan, shedding light on his strong principles and unwavering integrity. In an interview recently, Jain revealed that during the 1990s, when the film industry was under the influence of the underworld, it was customary for stars to attend parties organized by these notorious figures in the Middle East. However, Aamir Khan boldly defied these expectations, refusing to compromise his values and even risking his own safety.

The producer reflected on those times while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, remarking, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

Furthermore, the producer divulged another instance where Aamir Khan showcased his ethical stance. During his TV show “Satyamev Jayate,” the actor declined endorsements from certain brands, as he didn’t want commercial interruptions to dilute the show’s serious nature. He voluntarily let go of all endorsements for nearly three years, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the show’s integrity. Jain added, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.”

In a world where compromises and conformity often prevail, Aamir Khan’s unwavering adherence to his principles and his courage to stand up against powerful forces serve as a shining example of integrity and conviction in the entertainment industry.










Source link

Previous article
Shardul Thakur Wants To Make Every Opportunity Count If Given Chance Against Australia
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights