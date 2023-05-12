Home

Video Gallery

Ab Dilli Dur Nahi Cast Speaks on Working With Mahesh Bhatt, Failures and More | Exclusive

Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi, the cast of ‘ Ab Dilli Dur Nahi’ shared some real, some reel, and some wholesome insights on their latest movie and how it relates with everyone in pursuit of their dreams.

Success. Failure. Love. Struggles. Life. That is life. Life is as practical, as it can get philosophical. A continual process of learning and unlearning, it is a bittersweet journey that takes different routes for different people. And among these myriad stories of travel, some rise above in glory and shine with rays of hope and inspiration. With humbleness and simplicity in their demeanour, Shruti Sodhi and Imran Zahid are here with their latest movie ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahi.’ The movie also features the renowned filand veteran film-maker Mahesh Bhatt. It is a simple story about success, failures, struggles, love and everything else that makes life what it is. This movie is inspired by the life of IAS officer Govind Jaiswal, son of a rickshaw puller, who passed the trials and tribulations of life in pursuit of his dreams.

‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahi’ is a simple story about big dreams. It is the story of every person who is endeavouring to achieve something. The journey to becoming an IAS officer is no cakewalk. It is arduous which calls for heavy emotional, and cognitive investment. However, it is also not just a monochrome of hardships but has hints of love, laughter and life too.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, the star cast of the movie along with success guru A. K Mishra and founder of Chanakya IAS Academy shared their journey in individual lives and how they adapted to the arch of the film. This is a story of struggle that embodies, “ Failures are pillars of success.”

In this onerous journey in the film, there comes a red of love. Shruti’s character Niyati plays the love interest of Abhay. When we asked, is love a distraction when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams, Sodhi said, “ Kuch log isse distraction bhi leskte hai or kuch log isse strength bhi banaskte hai…’

Adding on to this, Imran said, “ Aap life se bilkul disconnect nhi hoskta. Ab roshni ko rok nhi skte, subha hogi toh suraj niklega, raat hogi to andhera hoga.”

IMRAN ZAHID AND SHRUTI SODHI ON WORKING WITH MAHESH BHATT

Mahesh Bhatt plays the role of a TV show anchor that features Imran’s character and traces his back story. The veteran film-maker is known for his brutal honesty and when we asked Shruti’s first experience with working with she said, “ Bhatt sahab is very honest and straightforward. He is very observant and would notice all of it…He was so nice to me.”

Meanwhile, the veteran film-maker has been a mentor to Zahid, for the past 15 years. “ He brings me to the world of film and theatre. Mujh ungli pakadhke chalane wale Mahesh Bhatt hi hain.”

As the candid conversation charted its course, Zahid divulged that once Mahesh Bhatt told him, “Imran agar mai karskta hunt oh tum bhi karskte ho,” and that has stayed with him since.

SUCCESS, FAILURE EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

The underlying theme of the movie is also woven into success and failure. Imran Zahid said that our society only recognises the efforts and hardships of achievers but disregards the hard work of people who fail. And this movie deals with such themes of life and how we may and must overcome it.

WHO IS GOVIND JAISWAL?

The movie is inspired by the arduous yet inspiring journey of a son of a rickshaw puller. He cracked the exam for IAS in 2006. According to Zahid, even after so many years as a reputed IAS office, Jaiswal is a simple and humble soul. And that is what attracted them to make a movie.

His journey has not been easy. 15 days prior to his IAS interview, Jaiswal’s father fell sick after getting wounded in his leg. Zahid shared that they were almost to their last penny. The family used to dunk chapattis in water to eat. Meanwhile, the people around started talking, ” Baap mar rha hai or dekho beta Delhi mai aish kar rha hai.” Who knew what affliction was the man pursuing his dreams away from his family going through? He did not even have the money to afford a decent coat for an interview

But Jaiswal was prepping for IAS which he cleared in his first attempt. Despite knowing the hardships of his family, he left no stone unturned to follow his dreams. He was headstrong, he did this for himself, his family and crafted a beautiful life with just his perseverance, endurance, and hard work.

AB DILLI DUR NAHI

Ab Dilli Dur Nahi is a movie about the struggle and achievement of village boy who rose on to become an IAS officer. It is about hardships, success, failures, love and everything in between. The movie stars Imran Zahid, Shruti Sodhi and is directed by Kamal Chandra. It will be released in theatres on May 12.







