Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply to Netizen Who Asks Him to Let Aishwarya Rai Sign More Films

Abhishek Bachchan recently gave a savage response to netizen who asks him to let Aishwarya Rai sign more films.

Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply to Netizen: Abhishek Bachchan, known for his wit and humour always gives it backs to trolls and naysayers. The actor has his own way of decently responding to nasty comments without any mudslinging. Abhishek has seen all ups and downs in his movie career. Time and again critics have written him off, be it box office failure or his performances. However, the actor has always proven people wrong with his acting prowess in films like Yuva, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru And Dasvi. He recently lauded Ponniyin Selvan 2 team, Mani Ratnam and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. When a netizen asked him to let Aishwarya work after marriage, Abhishek gave a savage reply.

CHECK OUT ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S VIRAL TWEETS:

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN GIVES A SAVAGE RESPOSNE TO NETIZEN ON TWITTER

The actor wrote in his tweet “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.” A netizen replied and wrote “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek responded and opined “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor. He was recently seen in a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. The actor will next feature in R Balki’s Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher.

For more updates on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, check out this space at India.com.












