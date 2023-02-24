6 C
Abhishek Bachchans Fan Declares Him a Better Dancer Than Madhuri Dixit And His Response is Hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan’s fan recently declared him a better dancer than Madhuri Dixit and his response left netizens in splits.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Funny Reply to Comparisons With Madhuri: Abhishek Bachchan is always spot-on with his sense of humor and witty replies on social media. The actor mostly responds to netizens with his fun posts and his fans always hail his intelligent response to criticism. Abhishek was recently compared to Madhuri Dixit by a twitter user as he shared his dance clip from Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy Bol Bachchan (2012). In the comic-caper the actor performs crazy dance moves while Maar Daala from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002) playing in the background. The song was originally filmed on Madhuri. As a user posted the video and wrote “he’s the best dancer after madhuri dixit in my book idc idc”. A netizen retweeted it with a quote tweet that read “No more comparisons now. We got the winner @juniorbachchan.” The Dasvi actor replied to with a humorous tweet and wrote “Was there ever even a debate on this????,” adding laughing and face covered with hand emojis.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

Abhishek has a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Bholaa. He will also be seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer, co-starring Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi.

