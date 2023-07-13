Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan And Bebika Dhurve Get Into Major Fight For This Reason

With every episode, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is captivating the audience’s attention. Now, a major fight between Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve is stealing the limelight.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 saw a major fight in its recent episode. (Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most popular shows these days. The ongoing tussle between the contestants, the brewing romance between some of them, and interesting tasks that impact the bonds between the housemates contribute to increasing TRPs of the show. With every episode, Bigg Boss OTT 2 seems to have been captivating the audience’s attention. Now, a major fight between Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve has hogged the limelight. Fans who watch the show without missing out on a single update must be aware of the relationship that the two contestants share. Both Abhishek and Bebika can’t see eye to eye and their war of words resulted in an ugly fight.

War Of Words Between Bebika Dhurve And Abhishek Malhan

The recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a fierce battle for captaincy that later turned ugly. It all started with Bebika Dhurve’s demeaning comments on Abhishek Malhan’s upbringing and family background. A new captaincy task was given to the housemates with a back-to-school theme. In the task, the contestants were supposed to act as students and teachers. Bebika and Manisha Rani were given the task to play the role of teachers and conduct classes for students. During the task, Bebika made offensive comments about Abhishek’s upbringing and ended up provoking the YouTuber. Later, tensions escalated and a heated argument was witnessed between the two.

Abhishek Malhan Loses His Temper

Abhishek, who lost his cool, slammed Bebika Dhurve saying that she has no right to speak about his upbringing. He further said, “Who are you to say such things about my parents, you are shameless, you are filth, you parents must want to through you out of the house, you are disgrace, you are taking advantage of being a girl.”

Housemates Support Abhishek Malhan

Other contestants also intervened to support Abhishek. While Avinash Sachdev told Bebika Dhurve to shut up and refrain from bringing up references to families, Falaq Naazz also said that Bebika shouldn’t have said anything about Abhishek Malhan’s parents. Later, Manisha Rani and Avinash Sachdev emerged as the contenders for the captaincy of the week.

As for Bebika Dhurve, she continued to claim that she had also been insulted in the house. She said that there have been instances where people had commented on her family and upbringing but she didn’t react.















