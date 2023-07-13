Home

Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Singh Wants Helps From Shah Rukh Khan After Bank Refuses to Open Account – Check Viral Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan runs a foundation in his father’s name to help the acid attack survivors. On Wednesday, a woman who was denied a bank account reached out to him on Twitter for help.

Acid attack survivor tweets to SRK: Shah Rukh Khan runs a foundation in his father’s name to look out for the acid attack survivors. This made a woman reach out to him on social media after she was denied a bank account recently. The woman named Pragya Prasun Singh tweeted to SRK on Wednesday, seeking help after the ICICI bank refused to open an account. It should be noted that all Indian citizens have the right to open at least one bank account in their name and no bank is allowed to deny the same to any Indian. However, Pragya couldn’t ‘blink for the KYC process’ which led the popular private bank to refuse her the right.

In a tweet, she narrated the entire ordeal and requested SRK and his foundation to help her make the world a more inclusive space for the acid attack survivors. “It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account,” Pragya said in a tweet, tagging SRK and his Meer Foundation. She added, “Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink” (sic).” Pragya also tagged the CEO of the ICICI bank, Sandeep Bakhshi to take corrective measures in their policies and setup a more inclusive process for the acid attack survivors. “I also implore them to restore the physical application process to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone,” she further said.

Being an acid attack survivor shouldn’t prohibit me from living a dignified life. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank a/c because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for acid attack survivors #Iwontblink — pragya prasun singh (@pragyaprasun) July 12, 2023

Meer Foundation is Shah Rukh’s charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors and also funds corrective surgeries. Pragya’s complaint and request highlight the need of having swift measures to help those who can’t blink their eyes as part of the process to open bank accounts and fit into other spaces like while issuing a new sim card.

