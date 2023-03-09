Home

Entertainment

Live Updates| Satish Kaushik Death News And Funeral: Actor Asked Driver To Take Him To Hospital

live

LIVE UPDATES | Satish Kaushik dies at 66: Who are Satish Kaushik’s wife and daughter? Bollywood industry mourns the loss of the actor.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik Dies-LIVE UPDATES | Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 in Gurugram. He was 66 when he took his last breath. Reportedly, Satish was in Delhi to celebrate Holi with his friends when he had some trouble. He was taken to Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital where the doctors tried to revive him. Sadly, he died after suffering a heart attack. The legendary actor’s body is at the hospital and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Satish Kaushik, known for his iconic roles like ‘Calendar’ in Mr. India and ‘Pappu Pager’ in Deewana Mastana, died due to a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday. His friend and colleague, actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform the world about the unfortunate news on Thursday morning.

Kher shared a picture of himself posing with his late friend and wrote, “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 (sic).” As soon as the news broke, several other Bollywood celebs expressed shock an dismay on Twitter and mourned the death of one of the mot respected and loved faces of Hindi cinema.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S EARLY LIFE AND BACKGROUND

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII and started his film career in the early 1980s. He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron‘, which acquired a cult following over the years.

SATISH KAUSHIK’S MOVIES LIST

He is known for his comic roles as ‘Calendar’ in ‘Mr India‘, Pappu Pager in ‘Deewana Mastana‘ among many others. Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like ‘Ram Lakhan’ and ‘Saajan Chale Sasural‘.

He directed Sridevi’s films, ‘Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja‘ and later ‘Prem‘, both disasters, but he got his big hit with ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain‘ and also ‘Tere Sang‘, among many others. Many Bollywood personalities have paid tributes to the multifaceted artiste after learning about the news of his demise.

SATISH KAUSHIK DIES AT 66: CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE:





















