Actor Postmortem to be Conducted in Gurugram

Satish Kaushik’s Last Rites Actor’s Postmortem to be Conducted in Gurugram

Satish Kaushik Last Rites: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died in Delhi while travelling in a car late Wednesday. He was 66 when he took his last breath. As per various media reports, Kaushik was on his way to meet a friend when he succumbed to a heart attack. His mortal remains have been kept at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram where a postmortem will be conducted soon.

It is believed that the actor’s body will be flown to Mumbai later today where his last rites will take place as per Hindu rituals. Kaushik was doing fine and also celebrated Holi with his friends and colleagues at Javed Akhtar’s house party in Mumbai a day before his death. He even took to his social media to share happy glimpses from his Holi celebrations. The comedian wrote, “Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors (sic)” as he shared the post on Twitter.

The news of Satish Kaushik‘s death was first revealed by his friend and colleague, actor Anupam Kher. The latter took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself posing with his dear friend and wrote just how shocking it was when he heard the news of his friend’s death. Kher wrote in Hindi, “जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 (sic).”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Joshi, and Riteish Deshmukh among other Bollywood celebs expressed shock and dismay over the news of Kaushik’s death. May his soul rest in peace!











