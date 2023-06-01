Home

Actor Siddharth Shuts Down Reporter Over Personal Life Failure Inquiry

The reporter’s question implied that Siddharth’s real-life romantic relationships were unsuccessful. Here’s how the actor reacted.

Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Takkar, recently shut down a reporter who asked him about his personal love life during a promotional event in Hyderabad. The reporter’s question implied that Siddharth’s real-life romantic relationships were unsuccessful compared to his on-screen portrayals of characters with flourishing love lives. The reporter asked Siddharth, “You play a hero with a successful love life in your films but your personal love life is a failure. Have you ever introspected about that?”

In response to the reporter’s question, Siddharth swiftly dismissed it, asserting that he had never even contemplated such matters. He made it clear that his personal love life was not the concern of the reporter or anyone else and emphasized that it had no relevance to his film Takkar. Siddharth said, “I haven’t even thought about that for a second. Moreover, I don’t think it’s your concern or anyone else’s and it has nothing to do with Takkar.”

Social media users rallied behind Siddharth, condemning the intrusive and uncomfortable nature of the reporter’s question. They expressed support for the actor and criticized the reporter for consistently asking cringe-worthy questions. One user voiced their disgust, stating that every time they saw something involving the reporter, they cringed and felt disgusted. They highlighted the need for boundaries when asking questions on public platforms, claiming that the reporter’s behavior had become ridiculously excessive.

Another user emphasized that reporters should not act as judges, and actors should not be treated as accused individuals. They stated that there were limits that should not be crossed when asking questions or providing answers. The user criticized the reporter for his questionable conduct and predicted that he would soon face the ire of fans.















