Adah Sharma Beats Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut at Box Office as ‘The Kerala Story’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Female-Centric Hindi Film – Check Full List

Adah Sharma has entered the major leagues at the Box Office as the actor beats the likes of Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranayt to secure the highest-grossing female-centric Hindi film position with ‘The Kerala Story’. Read the detailed report.

Adah Sharma beats Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut at Box Office (Photo: Movie Stills)

The Kerala Story Box Office Story: ‘The Kerala Story‘ might have triggered a big controversy with unverified claims in its story but that has not stopped the audience from visiting the theatres. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, has crossed Rs 100 crore and is now looking at going past the Rs 150 crore benchmark at the Box Office. What’s more? ‘The Kerala Story‘ has now become the highest-grossing female-centric Hindi movie of all time in India.

Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the film has surpassed the records set by Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Vidya Balan among others. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, which was released last year, enjoyed the status of being the highest-grossing female-centric film so far. However, ‘The Kerala Story‘ replaced the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in just 10 days. The next on the list was Alia’s ‘Raazi‘ which collected Rs 124 crore nett in its lifetime, followed by Kangana’s ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi‘ which earned Rs 92.10 crore nett.

CHECK THE LIST OF THE TOP 10 HIGHEST-GROSSING FEMALE-CENTRIC HINDI MOVIES OF ALL TIME:

The Kerala Story: Rs 136 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: Rs 129.10 crore Raazi: Rs 124 crore Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi: Rs 92.19 crore Veere Di Wedding: Rs 83 crore The Dirty Picture: Rs 80 crore Neerja: Rs 75.65 crore Dear Zindagi: Rs 68 crore Mary Kom: Rs 64 crore Queen: Rs 61 crore

‘The Kerala Story‘ is now looking at ending its lifetime business at around Rs 200 crore. And with that figure on the chart, the film would be creating history at the Box Office as the first film to make a double century. Many charts include ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns‘ and ‘Stree‘ on the list of the highest-grossing female-centric films but it should be noted that both these films had big male leads with equal importance given to their characters in the narrative.

