Adah Sharma Gives a Befitting Reply to Those Calling ‘The Kerala Story’ a Propaganda Film: ‘Google About ISIS’

Adah Sharma Responds to Those Calling ‘The Kerala Story’ Propaganda: Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story based on the conversion and abduction of women by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is probably the most controversial film of Bollywood. The movie has provoked a lot of contrasting sentiments and is getting into heated war of words between politicians and celebs who support or oppose the film. The Kerala Story is being criticised on grounds that itis based merely on an RTI (Right to Information) filed by the makers about the 32,000 missing girls from Kerala who were allegedly recruited by ISIS. However, the makers have mentioned in the disclaimer that they received no reply from the government about the same. Hence, questions were raised about the claims made in the trailer on the actual number of girls who went missing. Adah Sharma, who is currently in high spirits due to the grand opening of her film reacted to those calling The Kerala Story a propaganda.

CHECK OUT ADAH SHARMA’S VIRAL TWEETS:

And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make… pic.twitter.com/qYBp3B3owQ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

ADAH SHARMA THANKS AUDIENCES FOR APPLAUDING HER PERFORMANCE IN THE KERALA STORY

Adah tweeted “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real.” The actor also reacted to the film’s box office reception and captioned her tweet as “Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and the audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true.”

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in crucial roles.

