Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasans Remarks on The Kerala Story Anybody Can Say Anything

Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Anybody Can Say Anything’

Adah Sharma Responds to Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story‘: Adah Sharma is still basking high on the box office success of The Kerala Story as the film continues to be hailed by the audiences. Despite receiving mixed reviews and being slammed by many mainstream actors, the film created a milestone at the box office. The film also became a part of an unwanted controversy as many political leaders termed it as a propaganda film. However, the film still became a commercial hit and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now, in a recent interview, Adah has responded to the remarks made by Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan towards her film.

ADAH SHARMA REACTS TO KAMAL HAASAN’S REMARKS ON ‘THE KERALA STORY’

Adah, in an interaction with Jagran stated that, “I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our country, where without even watching a film, it can be discredited, labeled and publicly be ripped apart. Anyone can say anything about anybody and can continue to live unharmed; that’s the beauty of Bharat. I love my country! People with different ideologies can co-exist. It’s wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism.” Earlier, expressing his views on The Kerala Story, Kamal Haasan told ANI, “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.” While Naseeruddin Shah termed it as a dangerous trend that audiences are choosing to see the film, which he compared with the way of Nazi Germany making films running down on the Jewish community.

