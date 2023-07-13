Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasans Remarks on The Kerala Story Anybody Can Say Anything

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Anybody Can Say Anything’

Adah Sharma recently reacted to Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan’s remarks on her social crime-drama ‘The Kerala Story’.

Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasan's Remarks on 'The Kerala Story': 'Anybody Can Say Anything'
Adah Sharma Responds to Naseeruddin Shah And Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story’: ‘Anybody Can Say Anything’

Adah Sharma Responds to Kamal Haasan’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story‘: Adah Sharma is still basking high on the box office success of The Kerala Story as the film continues to be hailed by the audiences. Despite receiving mixed reviews and being slammed by many mainstream actors, the film created a milestone at the box office. The film also became a part of an unwanted controversy as many political leaders termed it as a propaganda film. However, the film still became a commercial hit and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Now, in a recent interview, Adah has responded to the remarks made by Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan towards her film.

ADAH SHARMA REACTS TO KAMAL HAASAN’S REMARKS ON ‘THE KERALA STORY’

Adah, in an interaction with Jagran stated that, “I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our country, where without even watching a film, it can be discredited, labeled and publicly be ripped apart. Anyone can say anything about anybody and can continue to live unharmed; that’s the beauty of Bharat. I love my country! People with different ideologies can co-exist. It’s wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism.” Earlier, expressing his views on The Kerala Story, Kamal Haasan told ANI, “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.” While Naseeruddin Shah termed it as a dangerous trend that audiences are choosing to see the film, which he compared with the way of Nazi Germany making films running down on the Jewish community.

For more updates on The Kerala Story and Adah Sharma, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

Previous article
Big Boost For Womens Cricket As International Cricket Council Announces Equal Pay For Men, Women At ICC Events
Next article
Debina Bonnerjee Faces Body-Shaming Post-Pregnancy, 7 Ways to Fight Fatphobia
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights