Home

Entertainment

Adele Flaunts The Huge Rock as She Gets Engaged to Beau Rich Paul, Summer Wedding on Cards!

Singer Adele is now engaged to her beau Rich Paul after speculations went rife regarding that huge rock on her ring finger during an event in LA.

Adele Flaunts The Huge Rock as She Gets Engaged to Beau Rich Paul, Summer Wedding on Cards!

Adele-Rich Paul engaged: Singer Adele is engaged to her boyfriend Rich Paul. The ‘Hello’ hit-maker, 34, and her sports agent beau, 41, are said to be planning a summer wedding this year after Rich popped the question.

Their engagement comes two years after the pair first went public with their relationship, reports Mirror.co.uk. Adele was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend, which has further spurred speculation.

Adele has been wearing the dazzling diamond since for over a year now, after she debuted the ring at the BRIT Awards in 2022, but with fresh claims that the singer is planning a wedding this summer, it looks as though Adele could be walking down the aisle soon.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her engagement was revealed by online gossip site Deux Moi, who said that the claims had come from a ‘very reliable source’ close to Adele. Adele and her beau Rich were last seen at the Superbowl earlier this month. Last May, Adele confirmed that she and Rich have moved in together.

At the time, the songstress shared a picture on Instagram to her 49.9m followers of herself and Rich standing outside a huge white and columned home, holding keys in their hands.

— except for the headline, nothing else in this IANS story has been changed