Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1 Hindi Prediction: Prabhas Starrer to Beat RRR, Pathaan Still a Long Shot – Check Detailed Report

Adipurush Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1: Om Raut’s epic, Adipurush is hitting the screens this weekend and the hype around the film is getting bigger every passing day. The curiosity is definitely translating into some big numbers at the Box Office. The film, especially with its Hindi version, is expected to create havoc at the ticket window on its opening day, after which it purely depends on the quality of the content to draw the audience to the theatres. As of now, Adipurush stands a chance to beat SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning film RRR on day one. Here’s how.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, until the end of Wednesday, scored over 6 crore pre-sales business for the first day. This is way more than what the Hindi version of RRR did last year when it hit the screens amid tremendous hype. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer scored around 7 crore pre-sales for the opening day and with one day left for Adipurush to score more, the film could end up being anywhere between 12-13 crore in advance sales for its Hindi version on day one.

Adipursh Screen Count And Box Office Prediction For All Versions Combined

Adipurush is releasing over 6200 screens in India – all versions combined, out of which over 4000 screens will feature the Hindi version of the film. The film can collect anything between Rs 40-45 crore or even Rs 50-60 crore even good word-of-mouth wins everyone on day one. The Hindi version alone is expected to rake in around Rs 30 crore nett on the first day which will be huge. RRR stood at Rs 20 crore nett in Hindi after its opening day at the Box Office.

While Adipurush is likely to go past RRR, it might not touch Pathaan’s opening day figure. The Hindi version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer opened at a glorious Rs 51 crore nett. A figure like this is only possible if Adipurush generates a tremendous appreciation for the content.

Meanwhile, not just the opening, the Hindi version of Adipurush is expected to go past RRR even with its three-day opening weekend collection. The film is another cinematic version of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, it also features Saif Ali Khan in the role of King Ravana and Devdatta Nagge as Lord Hanuman.

