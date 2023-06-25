Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 10 Prabhas Kriti Sanons Film Sees Slight Growth on Second Saturday Check Detailed Report

Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Film Sees Slight Growth on Second Saturday – Check Detailed Report

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush began with a grand opening and got a humungous response from movie-goers who were excited to witness the story of Ramayan on-screen. However, the depiction of Ramayan characters by director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has enraged the whole country. From audiences to celebs and film critics are lashing out at makers of Adipurush for disrespecting people’s faith and beliefs. Earlier, the film was fairing well at the box office, but Monday onwards a major decline in collection was seen. However, the mega budget epic saw a slight growth in earnings on its Second Saturday.

ADIPURUSH COLLECTION GETS AFFECTED DUE TO NEGATIVE WORD-OF-MOUTH

Adipurush garnered around Rs 5.63 Crore on June 24, 2023, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film is expected to collect Rs 6 Crore, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk. Considering the talented star cast and their huge fan following, such lukewarm response from audiences in theatres is a matter of concern. It is almost clear that the negative word of mouth and social media criticism against the Om Raut directorial has affected its collection. Public sentiments have largely been hurt as dialogues like ‘marega bete (you will die)’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden)’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki (your father’s kingdom will burn)’, have bee slammed by netizens.

Check the 10-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Adipurush (Nett, India)

Friday: Rs 86.75 Crore Saturday: Rs 65.25 Crore Sunday: Rs 69.1 Crore Monday: Rs 16 Crore Tuesday: Rs 10.7 Crore Wednesday: Rs 7.25 Crore Thursday: Rs 4.85 Crore Second Friday: Rs 3.13 Crore Second Saturday: Rs 5.63 Crore Second Sunday: Rs 6.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 274.16 Crore

Adipurush stars Sunny Singh, Vatsal Seth, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Devadatta Nagge apart from Prabhas. It is produced by T-Series.

