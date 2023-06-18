Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Shows a Big Drop Amid Poor Word-of-Mouth

Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2 detailed report: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer shows a giant drop in its numbers on Saturday as th negative word-of-mouth grows online.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Seems like the negative word-of-mouth has finally affected the film after its grand opening day. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush saw a big drop in its numbers at the Box Office on its second day. The film, which built new records with its opening on Friday, collected around Rs 65 crore nett in all versions on Saturday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore nett in all versions on the first day and if the word-of-mouth had been better, the film would have only grown upward from here. However, amid a lot of criticism for writing and bad VFX, the audience seems to be avoiding to have the experience of Om Raut’s Ramayan.

Check the Day-Wise Breakup of Adipurush in All Versions (Nett Box Office Collection):

Friday: Rs 86.75 crore (Hindi: Rs 37.25 crore, Telugu: Rs 48 Crore, Others: 0.15 crore) Saturday: Rs 65 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 151.75 crore

The journey at the ticket window now seems a little rocky for Adipurush. The Telugu version which showed a huge response on the opening day, dropped drastically on the second day. The film has already emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time both at the domestic Box Office and worldwide. It collected a gross of Rs 136 crore worldwide on the opening day, beating Pathaan (Rs 105 crore), the biggest Bollywood opener worldwide so far. It is also the fifth-highest Indian opener ever at the worldwide Box Office if we include movies from all languages.

Adipurush is the only film with over Rs 100 crore gross at the domestic Box Office in all versions. It grossed Rs 102.50 crore in India alone on the first day out of which Rs 56.50 crore gross came from the Telugu version.

