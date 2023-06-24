Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 9 Prabhas Kriti Sanons Epic Saga Tanks on Second Friday

Home

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Epic Saga Tanks on Second Friday

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s film has witnessed a drop in earnings on second weekend.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 9: Adipurush was one of the most hyped films of 2023 as it was made on a massive budget. Prabhas playing Lord Ram in the movie based on Ramayan created a lot of curiosity among movie buffs. Fans of the actor went berserk and despite the criticism and trolling over the teaser and final trailer. His charisma and warrior like persona created with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali created sky-high expectations among cinephiles. However, Adipurush was slammed for misrepresentation and poor depiction of sage Valmiki’s Ramayan. After a thunderous box office opening, the movie crashed in terms of earnings.

ADIPURUSH STRUGGLES ON SECOND SATURDAY

Adipurush earned Rs 3.13 Crore on second Friday. Although the film is expected to earn Rs 5 Crore as per early estimates, as reported by Sacnilk portal, the collection is not enough to get Adipurush back on track. The lukewarm response from the audiences within first week and negative word of mouth has spread like wildfire. The Om Raut directorial has so far recorded Rs 265- Rs 270 Crore net earnings. Manoj Desai, the executive of lashed out at Adipurush makers on Friday. In an interaction with ANI, he said, “Strict action should be taken against these people. The film has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. All those involved in the making of the film, especially the writer, Manoj Muntashir, should be sent to jail.”

Check the 9-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Adipurush (Nett, India)

Friday: Rs 86.75 Crore Saturday: Rs 65.25 Crore Sunday: Rs 69.1 Crore Monday: Rs 16 Crore Tuesday: Rs 10.7 Crore Wednesday: Rs 7.25 Crore Thursday: Rs 4.85 Crore Second Friday: Rs 3.13 Crore Second Saturday: Rs 5 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 267.53 Crore

Adipurush stars Sunny Singh, Vatsal Seth, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Devadatta Nagge apart from Prabhas. It is produced by T-Series.

