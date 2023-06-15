Adipurush Buzz Do You Know Breaking Bads Walter White Aka Bryan Cranston Has a Ramayana Connection

Home

Adipurush Buzz: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023 as it is based on the story of Ramayana, written by saint Valmiki. The wait is almost over as the movie is going to hit the theaters from Friday, June 16, 2023. The stories of Ramayana have been translated in different languages and they have had different interpretations and versions by various authors. However, the unique aspect is the faith and beliefs of people in the greatness of Lord Ram, Goddesss Sita, Lord Hanuman and the universal message of ‘victory of good over evil.’ As audiences are about to witness the ancient epic on-screen, there is an interesting Breaking Bad connection with Ramayana.

WHEN WALTER WHITE AKA BRYAN CRANSTON PLAYED LORD RAM IN RAMAYANA

While working on the documentary The Ramayana Relics about the excavations near Prayagraj (then Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh by Padma Vibhushan archeologist Dr BB Lal, Yugo Sako was introduced to the story of Ramayana. Yugo did in-depth research and went on to read 10 versions of the Ramayana in Japanese. He then decided to make an animation film on Ramayana as he felt that a live-action movie could not capture the true essence of Ramayana. Yugo had opined, “Because Ram is God, I felt it was best to depict him in animation, rather than by an actor.” Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad was also associated with Yugo’s animation feature called Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. In 2001, the movie was edited and adapted for a US release. Cranston voiced Lord Ram in the Indo-Japanese production. While Arun Govil who starred in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, dubbed for the Hindi version of Yugo’s epic.

The release of the film was banned in India as there was communal tension post the demolition of Babri Masjid. In-spite of getting accolades in Japan and other foreign nations, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, was not allowed to release in India. The Hindi version was aired in Doordarshan in 1995 and got a tremendous response from the audiences.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles.

