Adipurush leaked online: Om Raut’s directorial, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Dedatta Nagge has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Adipurush HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Adipurush Leaked Online For Free Download: Om Raut’s grand film has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 16. Starring a gamut of actors, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and has created a tremendous frenzy online. The advance bookings for the film are amazing and it is on its way to creating some Box Office records. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Adipurush was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Adipurush’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Some have also initiated boycott calls against Adipurush, calling it a disrespect to the Hindu religion. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Devdatta Nagge as Lord Hanuman, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Adipurush has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).















