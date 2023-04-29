Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance as Janaki in New Adipurush Poster Unveiled on Sita Navami 2023, See Pics

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon exudes elegance as Janaki in new Adipurush poster unveiled on Sita Navami 2023. See Pics

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance as Janaki in New Adipurush Poster on Sita Navami 2023, See Pics

Adipurush: Religion and spirituality have always been a sensitive topic among Indians. When it comes to faith and beliefs the country has a long history of preserving its civilisational heritage. In order to catch the pulse of the audiences, the makers of Adipurush unveiled the new poster of Kriti Sanon as Janaki on Sita Navami 2023. Kriti’s on-screen name Janaki in the epic drama Adipurush is another name for Goddess Sita, the incarnation of Goddess Laxmi. Janaki is married to Raghav, another name for Lord Ram in Adipurush. A week ago, the new poster of Prabhas as Raghav was launched on Akshay Tritiya.

CHECK OUT KRITI SANON’S VIRAL LOOKS FROM ADIPURUSH:

KRITI SANON MESMERISES AS JANAKI IN NEW ADIPURUSH POSTER

Kriti shared two pictures in separate posts in her Instagram handle. She also dropped a video post of herself as Janaki. She captioned her first picture as “अमर है नाम, जय सिया राम।🙏The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram. 🙏” In the other photo she wrote “#Janaki ♥️🙏🏻Jai Siya Ram जय सिया राम జై సీతారాం ஜெய் சீதா ராம் ಜೈ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ್ ജയ് സീതാ റാം.” in the first pic she can be seen sitting wearing a saffron dupatta. While in the other picture Janaki stands wearing the same dupatta and a white saree, as Raghav’s shadow appears from above. The video promo introducing new Janaki poster starts with the picture of Raghav holding his bow and arrow on top of clouds amid thunderstorms. Janaki can be seen waiting for him standing on top of a mountain. As the camera focuses on close-up shot, Kriti can be seen teary-eyed hoping for Prabhas to come to Lanka and rescue her. Netizens dropped heart emojis as the poster has been released on Sita Navami. Sita Navami, also known as Sita Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. This occasion is observed on the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month.

FRESH COMPLIANT FILED AGAINST ADIPURUSH TEAM

Recently, a fresh complaint had been filed against the makers and actors of Adipurush for hurting religious sentiments. The complaint has been lodged at Sakinaka police station by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates – Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. The complainant calling himself a preacher of Sanatan Dharma filed the case against the producer, artists and the director. The complaint states that the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindu religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film, as reported by India Today. This complaint has been lodged with the demand for registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint claims Adipurush has been made on the biography of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram from the Hindu religion holy book Ramcharitmanas. Ramcharitmanas, is an epic poem in the Awadhi language, based on the Ramayana, and composed by the 16th-century Indian bhakti poet Tulsidas. This work is also called, in popular parlance, Tulsi Ramayana, Tulsikrit Ramayana, Tulsidas Ramayana or simply Manas. The complainant alleged that the poster shows Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in ancient scriptures. He also pointed out that that in the film Adipurush, all the characters of Ramayana have been displayed without wearing Janeu. Janeu is a sacred thread or cord received as a rite of passage by someone studying under a Guru.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in crucial roles.

For more updates on Adipurush, check out this space at .











