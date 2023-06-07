Adipurush Kriti Sanon Om Rauts Kiss Outside Tirupati Temple Receives Flak From Netizens Watch

Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon-Om Raut’s Kiss Outside Tirupati Temple Receives Flak From Netizens, Watch

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon and Om Raut’s goodbye kiss outside Tirupati temple is receives a lot of criticism from netizens. Watch

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon-Om Raut’s Kiss Outside Tirupati Temple Receives Flak From Netizens, Watch

Adipurush: Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of 2023, not just because of its grand budget but due to the fact that it is based on India’s greatest epic Ramayana, authored by saint Valmiki. The teaser of the film had initially got a lukewarm response as netizens had pointed out their objections to the attire of main characters. Movie buffs had also criticised the bad VFX quality in the first glimpse. However, now it seems the makers took note of audiences’ feedback and rectified the same in the first and final trailer of Adipurush. As Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut went to Tirupati for seeking blessings ahead of the release of their magnum opus, an unwanted controversy has created a lot of hoopla.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO KRITI SANON AND OM RAUT’S VIRAL VIDEO:

Pecks & flying kiss are not allowed & it’s basic sense they shouldn’t do this in temple premises. #Bollywood actor #KritiSanon greeted Director #OmRaut with a peck & in return #OmRaut with a flying kiss while leaving after #LordVenkateshwara darshan in #Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/qiGEs6gwyD — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) June 7, 2023

OM RAUT-KRITI SANON’S KISS OUTSIDE TIRUPATI TEMPLE PREMISES ANGERS NETIZENS

Kriti, after worshiping at Tirupati temple was bidding goodbye to the film’s director Om. The filmmaker as a sweet friendly gesture planted a peck on Kriti’s cheek before she got inside her car. This did not go down well with netizens who objected to hugging and kissing outside temple premises. The actress plays Janaki (another name for Goddess Sita, an incarnation of Goddess Laxmi) in Adipurush. Considering the sacred significance of Ramcharitmanas (by sage Tulsidas) in every Indian’s life the actors who play such roles come under a lot of scrutiny by the moral police. The conservative views in terms of religion and faith are a sensitive issue in our country and certain societal norms are very rigid for public figures. BJP leader Ramesh Naidu Nagothu tweeted the video and captioned his post as, “Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging, in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable.” The tweet is now unavailable on the politician’s Twitter handle.

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in crucial roles and releases on June 16, 2023.

For more updates on Adipurush and Kriti Sanon, check out this space at India.com.















