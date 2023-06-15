Home

Entertainment

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Shares Cute Video of Kids Dressed as Janaki Singing to ‘Ram Siya Ram’ – Watch

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon recently shared cute video of kids dressed as Janaki singing to ‘Ram Siya Ram.’ – Watch

Adipurush: Kriti Sanon is all geared up as her magnum opus Adipurush is going to hit the screens on June 16, 2023. The actress plays the character of Janaki (another name of Goddess Sita, the incarnation of Goddess Laxmi). Kriti is looking graceful and ethereal as she gets into the skin of the most revered characters of ancient Indian texts. The film also stars Prabhas playing Raghav (another name for Lord Ram). The buzz is quite high with regard to the expected collection of Adipurush as it is mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 Crore.

CHECK OUT KRITI SANON’S VIRAL POST:

KRITI SANON SAYS ‘RAMAYANA IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF INDIAN HISTORY’

Kriti recently took to her social media handle to urge all adults to take their kids to watch the film. The Adipurush actress shared a carousel of videos of little ones reciting the songs of the film and imitating it’s dialogues. She also posted videos of adorable little girls, recreating Janaki’s look and dialogues. Kriti captioned her post as, “As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our Visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I’m so happy that these lil ones and today’s generation is getting to watch Ramayana on the big screen. Ramayana is a very important part of our history, culture & values and we must pass this to every generation. #Adipurush releases tomorrow in theatres and I request you all to take your kids along to watch this film. 🙏🏻♥️ Jai Siya Ram 🏹🙏🏻♥️.”

The final trailer and songs have been getting overwhelming reactions from netizens. Kriti has earlier been lauded for her roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi and Bhediya. Expectations are sky-high from Adipurush as it is the cinematic adaptation of saint Valmiki’s Ramayan.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

For more updates on Adipurush, check out this space at India.com.















