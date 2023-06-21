Menu
Adipurush Makers Change Dialogues, Baap Becomes Lanka in The Lord Hanuman Scene

Date:


Adipurush makers makes changes to the Lanka dahan scene and replaces the word ‘baap’ with ‘Lanka’. Does it make any difference? You decide. Watch the video here.

Adipurush dialogue viral video: Amid a never-ending backlash and factual errors made in the film, the makers of Adipurush have finally made the changes that they recently promised. A clip of the video has now gone viral on social media in which the objectionable dialogue from the Lanka Dahan scene has been replaced. The scene in question earlier featured a conversation in which Indrajeet tells Hanuman: ‘Jali na…‘ to which Hanuman replies: “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, Aag tere baap ki aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki“.

Highlights

  • Adipurush’s dialogues get changed in the movie
  • ‘Baap’ becomes ‘lanka’ in the objectionable dialogue
  • Fans share clips on social media after the makers deploy changes

The dialogue, which sounded offensive to a section of the audience, has now been replaced. Not very creatively though! The dialogues now include ‘lanka’ instead of ‘baap’. So, the dialogue goes like: “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, Aag teri Lanka ki aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka ki (sic).”

Adipurush has been under fire on social media not just for its dialogues, but also for doing a shoddy job with the VFX, and tragic factual errors from Ramayana. As the criticism rose, the writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, tweeted to say that the team has decided to make a few changes in the film to show that they respect the audience’s emotions. The statement came one day after he defended the dialogues saying it was not an error but a deliberate decision to ‘oversimplify’ the film for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, even with all the backlash and trolling, the film has managed to go past Rs 250 crore nett in India and around Rs 400 crore gross at the worldwide level. The weekdays are showing big drops in the collection and that is going to affect the overall lifetime numbers of the film.

Do you find the new dialogues interesting? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Adipurush!










.

