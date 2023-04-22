Home

Adipurush: New Poster of Prabhas as Raghav Unveiled on Akshay Tritiya 2023

Adipurush: The makers of the magnum opus based on the ancient epic Ramayana unveiled the new poster of Prabhas as Raghav on Akshay Tritiya 2023.

Adipurush: Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush based on saint Valmiki’s Ramayana is all set to hit the screens and present India’s most ancient epic to movie buffs. The mystic drama has been made on a grand scale with high-octane action and VFX to make the story larger-than-life for the audiences. Om has previously directed Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This is the first time he has teamed up with Prabhas, who plays the male protagonist Raghav (often referred for Lord Ram, one of the incarnations of God Vishnu) in the movie. Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Janaki, another name for Goddess Sita (Goddess Laxmi’s incarnation and Lord Ram’s wife). The makers unveiled the new poster from Adipurush on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya 2023.

CHECK OUT ADIPURUSH’S VIRAL POSTER FEATURING PRABHAS:

ADIPURUSH MAKERS UNVEILD LYRICAL JAI SHRI RAM POSTER

A lyrical, reverberating audio clip of Jai Shri Ram in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada was released by Adipurush makers on early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023. In the viral video, an animated shadow image of Raghav appears during sunrise standing above a mountain cliff. In the end we see Prabhas as Raghav standing with his bow and arrow. Ajay-Atul powerful composition of Jai Shri Ram is surely to create goosebumps with its devotional and spiritual impact on the listeners. The energetic chants are amicably complemented by Prabhas’s majestic persona in the new poster. Lord Ram, the symbolism of chivalry, heroism, strength and generosity is cinematically presented in the new teaser poster. Prabhas brings impactful expressions in his standing posture. Prabhas, took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “जब न जा पाओ सारे धाम तो बस ले लो प्रभु का नाम जय श्रीराम 🙏🏻If you can’t visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻#JaiShriRam lyrical motion poster out now in Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.”

ADIPURUSH POSTER ON RAM NAVAMI SLAMMED BY NETIZENS

The Adipurush team had earlier shared a poster showcasing Lord Ram and his brother Laxman (an incarnation of the serpentine demigod, on whom Lord Vishnu rests), Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. Prabhas had shared the picture and wrote in the caption “Mantron se badhke tera naam

Jai Shri Ram मंत्रों से बढ़के तेरा नाम जय श्री राम (Your name is bigger than all the sacred mantrals, hail Lord Shri Ram).” However, netizens weren’t impressed by the new poster. A user had commented “It is nowhere close to even Imagine TV’s Ramayan. Being a Prabhas fan, I am very disappointed. What happened to 500 crores? If Rajamouli is given the same budget and the story, he would have worked wonders with the same cast. #Adipurush.” For the unversed Adipurush teaser has been criticised for its poor animation and misrepresentation of Ramayana characters by using wrong costumes due to lack of attention to detail.

POLICE COMPLAINT FILED AGAINST ADIPURUSH MAKERS

A case has also been filed against the Adipurush team recently. The complaint has been lodged at Sakinaka police station by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari through Mumbai High Court Advocates – Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. The complainant calling himself a preacher of Sanatan Dharma filed the case against the producer, artists and the director. The complaint states that the religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas (ancient text by sage Goswami Tulsidas) in the new poster of the film, as reported by India Today. This complaint has been lodged with the demand for registration of FIR under Section 295 (A), 298, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 and also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in crucial roles.

