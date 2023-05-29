Home

Adipurush New Song Ram Siya Ram: Fans Give A Shout Out To Prabhas-Kriti’s Chemistry

Ram Siya Ram shows the bond between Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki (Kriti Sanon).

Adipurush will be released on June 16.

Ram Siya Ram, the much-awaited song from Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, is out now. The song, which is a recreated version of the popular bhajan, is a mesmerising combination of soulful lyrics, soothing composition, and rich visuals. The moments shared between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the song will leave you emotional.

Ram Siya Ram is a representation of the timeless bond that Raghava and Janaki, the lead characters, share with each other. The song also features the characters waiting to reunite with each other. Such is the impact of the track that within a few minutes after it was unveiled, the comment section was flooded with people pouring in immense love and appreciation for the song.

Ram Siya Ram: Users React

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel joined the bandwagon to shower praise on the team for this song. He tweeted, “Experience a whirlwind of emotions with #RamSiyaRam from #Adipurush, as it beautifully portrays the love and yearning between Raghav and Janaki! Let the melodious composition and soulful vocals by the musical duo #SachetParampara and #ManojMutashir’s heartfelt lyrics transport you to the world of pure, eternal love!”

Experience a whirlwind of emotions with #RamSiyaRam from #Adipurush, as it beautifully portrays the love and yearning between Raghav and Janaki! Let the melodious composition and soulful vocals by the musical duo #SachetParampara and #ManojMutashir‘s heartfelt lyrics transport… pic.twitter.com/0AWoviqbvo — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 29, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “This whole montage, the best of visuals, chemistry, and purity of love.”

Some people called the track the heart and soul of the film.

#RamSiyaRam is the heart and soul of #Adipurush they said, very well said!

Soothing, emotional lyrics and music with Devine feel, ably backed by impeccable performances of #Prabhas & @kritisanon with perfect sequences and visuals.

Such a great and beautiful song 💕#Adipurush 🏹 pic.twitter.com/G8Laedy1EB — Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) May 29, 2023

While Twitter is already flooded with the applause, some users also took to YouTube and expressed their love for the song. One user commented, “Jay Shree Ram is just not a word, it’s an emotion.”

Another person wrote that the track gave them “goosebumps”.

Composed and sung by Sachet-Parampara, the song has been beautifully penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The song has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Adipurush Release Date:

Adipurush has been captivating the audience ever since its trailer was released. Based on the Ramayana, the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Prior to Ram Siya Ram, the makers unveiled the first song from the film, titled Jai Shri Ram, which received praise from its fans for its composition and chorus. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 16.















