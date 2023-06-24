Adipurush Row Nepal Resumes Screening of Hindi Movies Except Om Rauts Ramayan Adaptation

Home

Adipurush Row: Nepal Resumes Screening of Hindi Movies Except Om Raut’s Ramayan Adaptation

Adipurush Row: Nepal has resumed the screening of Hindi movies after the row over the controversial dialogue in Adipurush. Earlier, the Mayor of Kathmandu had threatened to ban the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer in Nepal if the dialogue is not removed by the makers. Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah had warned that, “Until the line ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ contained in the South Indian film ‘Adipurush’ is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City.” Many cinema halls have started screening Bollywood films excpet the On Raut directorial which continues to face a ban.

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE SCREENED IN KATHMANDU AMID ADIPURUSH ROW

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was screened at Kathmandu’s QFX Cinema, situated in Sundhara. Nepal Motion Pictures in a statement said that all Nepali and foreign films except Adipurush will be screened from Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times. A single bench of the Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand issued a short-term order on Thursday. The judgment opined that movies that have been given clearance from censor board should not be stopped. The bench pointed out, “It has been our belief that no one is above the nation and nationality. It is our fundamental right to engage in our business freely abiding by Nepalese Law.”

Adipurush is based on sage Valmiki’s ancient epic Ramayan which narrates the glory and legacy of Lord Ram (the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the supreme God who is infinite), his brother Laxman (an incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnaag) Goddess Sita (an inacarnation of Goddess Laxmi) and Lord Hanuman (the incarnation of Lord Shiva). Goddess Sita was the daughter of King Janak, the king of Janakpur (in present-day Nepal).

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and Sonal Chauhan in crucial roles.

