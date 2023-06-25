Adipurush Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan Fame Arun Mandola Calls Prabhas Kriti Sanons Film Nonsense Says This is Painful to Watch

Home

Adipurush: Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan Fame Arun Mandola Calls Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Film ‘Nonsense’, Says, ‘This is Painful to Watch’

Adipurush: Adipurush has been getting a lot of negative criticism over the poor depiction and misrepresentation of ancient characters that are associated with faith and beliefs of people. The film based on sage Valmiki’s epic text Ramayan was slammed left, write and center by the audiences, critics and celebrities. However, the film has been largely offended the television actors who have acted in series based on Ramayan and Mahabharat (ancient text by sage Ved Vyas). After Sunil Lahiri who essayed the role of Laxman (Lord Ram’s younger brother and the incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnaag), other TV actors have also come forward to express their anger against Adipurush.

ARUN MANDOLA SLAMS ADIPURUSH FOR ITS DIALOGUES AND VFX

Arun Mandola, who played the role of Laxman in the television series Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan in an interaction with IANS said, “There are significant mistakes in Adipurush. Any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film. People hold a lot of respect for Ramayan and Lord Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman and are obviously irked to see the makers made numerous mistakes in Adipurush… The dialogues, costumes, and VFX in my TV shows, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, are ten times better than those in the movie. This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent.” He further added, “The dialogues in the movie are extremely inappropriate for our new generation. Instead of teaching them Sanskrit shlokas, we are exposing them to nonsense. It’s better not to create anything if you lack conviction.”

Previously, Siya Ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma had also lashed out at Adipurush makers. he had opined, “It is a lazy attempt at making Ramayan and it’s like you’ve made it out of WhatsApp forwards.”

Adipurush released on June 16, 2023 and also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan and Sonal Chauhan in crucial roles.

