Adipurush: ‘Sita’ Dialogue in Kriti Sanon Starrer Epic Creates Political Row in Nepal

Adipurush: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer magnum opus became a part of an unwanted political controversy in Nepal.

Adipurush: Adipurush holds a very deep-rooted connection about India’s ancient civilizational history. Every Indian co-relates the story of Ramayan with our nation’s cultural heritage. The values and preachings in saint Valmiki’s Ramayan and sage Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas are considered then essence of Sanatan Dharma (the eternal truth or teachings of Hinduism). The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer on-screen adaptation by filmmaker Om Raut has generated a lot of buzz among cinephiles. However, there has been an unwanted political row over Adipurush over the Sita dialogue in the film. The Mayor of Kathmandu has threatened to ban the movie in Nepal if the dialogue is not removed by the makers.

POLITICAL ROW ERUPTS OVER PRABHAS-KRITI SANON’S ADIPURUSH

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has threatened to ban Hindi films in Nepal’s capital till the makers re-edit the objectionable portion. Shah took to his social media handle and wrote, “Until the line ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ contained in the South Indian film ‘Adipurush‘ is removed not just in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi films will be allowed to run in Kathmandu Metropolitan City.” Nepal’s Censor Board also decided to hold back permission to release Adipurush because of the same reason. For the unversed, Adipurush trailer mentions about Goddess Sita as the daughter of Bharat (another name for India), while the Ramayan claims that she was the daughter of Raja Janak, the King of Janakpur (a city in Nepal). The film was supposed to be screened in Nepal from Friday. However, Nepal’s film censor board has stated that the movie could only be granted permission to be screened after the controversial line is removed. The movie showcases Kriti as Janaki (another name for Goddess Sita) and Prabhas as Raghav (referred to Lord Ram). However, the dialogue that caused outrage has now been removed and the Nepal censor board has passed the film, as reported by ETimes.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage and others in crucial roles. The film released on June 16, 2023.

