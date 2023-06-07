Adipurush Sonal Chauhan Heaps Praise on Prabhas Kriti Sanons Magnum Opus

Home

Adipurush: Sonal Chauhan Heaps Praise on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s Magnum Opus

Adipurush: Sonal Chauhan recently praised Prabhas-Kriti Sanon’s upcoming epic and director Om Raut.

Adipurush: Adipurush is slated for release next week and fans are super excited to witness the epic story of Ramayana on-screen. The timeless tale of victory of good over evil was written by bandit turned saint Valmiki who dedicated his life towards pursuit of enlightenment and wisdom. He is considered of the greatest ancient scholars for his contribution towards faith and devotion by narrating the story of Lord Ram in Ramayana. Sage Tulsidas retold the same in Ramcharitmanas in his own poetic way. Now, it is a moment of pride and emotional outburst for Indians for whom the Om Raut directorial is linked to faith and religious beliefs. Sonal Chauhan, who plays a crucial role in Adipurush, as reported by multiple media portals heaped praise on the film recently.

SONAL CHAUHAN PRAISES OM RAUT

In one of her recent interviews, she stated that, Bollywood would be remembered in two ways, “one before Adipurush and one after Adipurush,” as reported by ETimes. Sonal also claimed that the upcoming epic saga is “capable of changing the notion of Bollywood films.” She hailed Om Raut’s “exceptional power of storytelling.” The actress said, “she was equally impressed with the filmmaker’s technical expertise.”

ADIPURUSH FINAL TRAILER CELEBRATED BY FANS

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Gajanan Nage in crucial roles. Prabhas essays the character of Raghav, while Kriti portrays Janaki. Saif is playing Lankesh, while Devdutta is portraying Lord Hanuman. Sunny will be seen as Laxman, Lord Ram’s younger brother and the incarnation of the mighty serpent God, Sheshnaag. The makers recently released the second trailer of the film, technically the third, in Tirupati on a huge stage that was constructed to look like Ayodhya, more popularly worshipped as Lord Ram’s birthplace in India. The Tuesday evening saw a fan frenzy like never before as lakhs of people turned up to celebrate the ‘‘Adipurush’ mania while the makers went on to promote it as ‘Har Bharatiye Ka Adipurush’.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 across the globe.

