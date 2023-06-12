Adipurush Team Hikes The Price For Ticket Next to Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman in Theatres? Here The Truth!

Home

Entertainment

Fact Check: Adipurush Team Hikes The Price For Ticket Next to Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman in Theatres? Here’s The Truth!

Fact Check: Several reports suggest that the ticket next to the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in theatres is being sold for a hefty price. Here’s the truth behind these reports.

Fact Check: Have the prices of the tickets being hiked for Adipurush?

Fact Check: The advance booking for ‘Adipurush‘ has begun and the makers have been making sure that nothing goes wrong a few days before the release. The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’ and is directed by Om Raut. The team has been promoting the film widely all across the country and in a devotional move recently, they announced that one seat in every theatre will be left empty during the screening of the film. It is believed that Lord Hanuman, an important part of Ramayana, is always present where you recite the story of Lord Ram, and respecting the same belief, the makers, at an event in Tirupati last week, requested all theatre owners to leave a seat vacant for Lord Hanuman.

Now, this has led to speculations regarding the ticket-pricing. Several reports suggested that the seat next to the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman in theatres will be overpriced so as to cash in on the audience’s belief. However, is there any truth to this news?

ARE ADIPURUSH TICKETS OVERPRICED? OFFICIAL CLARIFICATION FROM MAKERS

On Sunday, T-Series, which is the official producer of ‘Adipurush’ took to social media to do some fact check on the speculations. In a tweet mentioning ‘Fraud Alert’, the team clarified that these are mere rumours and the makers haven’t decided on any such overpricing of the tickets. A part of their tweet read: “We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rats for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman ji (sic).”

#FraudAlert 🚨 There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don’t fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram! 🙏🏹 — T-Series (@TSeries) June 11, 2023

‘Adipurush’ is one of the biggest and most-anticipated films of the year. It features Prabhas as Raghav (another name for Lord Ram) and Kriti as Janaki (another name for Goddess Sita). Marathi actor Devdatta Naage plays the role of Lord Hanuman while Saif Ali Khan becomes Lankesh (another name for King Ravana). The film received a lot of backlash for its sub-par VFX work and factual issues with the portrayal of characters when the first trailer was released in Ayodhya last year. However, the team took a break, pushed the release date, and worked on the feedback to bring out two separate trailers last month, generating wide acceptance and appreciation from the masses.

‘Adipurush’ is slated to hit the screens on July 16. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!















