Adipurush Tickets For Rs 2,000 In Delhi, Mumbai; Most Shows Sold Out: Report

Adipurush is a big-budget adaptation of the epic Ramayana by Om Raut. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the movie will hit release on June 16.

The price of the tickets has gone as high as Rs 2000 in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Two days ahead of the release, Adipurush apparently is all set to break all records. Om Raut’s film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon,has raised the bar a notch higher when it comes to advance bookings. If the reports are to be believed, the tickets for multiple first-day first-shows are sold out. The price of the tickets has gone as high as Rs 2000 in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Adipurush Tickets Selling Out Fast

According to a Times Now report, tickets in some theatres have reached sky-high prices for first-day shows. In Delhi’s PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, tickets are being sold at Rs 2,000 whereas the cost of tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold) is Rs 1,800. All the tickets have been sold out. Meanwhile, in Noida, tickets are available at Rs 1,650 at Noida PVR Gold, Logix City Centre. The Flash tickets are available at Rs 1,150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre.

Talking about Mumbai, to watch the movie in Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, BKC, you will need to pay Rs 2,000 for all the shows. The cost is Rs 1,700 at INOX, Insignia at Atria Mall. All first-day shows are sold out. Bengaluru has tickets available between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,800 in PVR REX Walk . At PVR Gold, VR Bengaluru, Whitfield Road, tickets can be bought at Rs 1,150 and Rs 1,250.

For people in Kolkata, the tickets at the South City Mall are available for Rs 1,060. At Ouest Mall, the cost is Rs 1,090.

The Buzz Around Adipurush

The positive word of mouth seems to have worked in favour of the upcoming film. Although the film courted controversy last year after its teaser was released, the trailer turned the table for the makers. The positive buzz around the film accompanied by the powerful music and captivating screen presence of the actors have compelled people to book their seats for the movie.

Celebrities are also contributing to donate Adipurush’s tickets. Recently, reports emerged that Ranbir Kapoor will be donating 10,000 tickets for underprivileged kids. The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal also announced that he will donate 10,000 tickets of Adipurush to orphanages, government schools and old age homes across Telangana.

The most anticipated film of the year, Adipurush is a big-budget adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The magnum opus by Om Raut will hit the screens in 3D on June 16. Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.
















