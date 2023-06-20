Menu
Adipurush Totally Crashes Down on Tuesday With Negligible Box Office Collection, Check 5-Day Breakup (Early Estimates)

Date:


Amid all the backlash, FIRs and hatred, Om Raut’s film Adipurush crashes down like a shooting star on its first Tuesday. Check the latest Box Office collection for the Prabhas starrer.

Adipurush crashes down on Tuesday: As the advance booking for the weekend got over and the audience started to get the taste of the real medicine, the Adipurush fever at the Box Office also started dripping down. The film began its weekday performance on a low note but Tuesday showed an even massive drop.

Highlights

  • Adipurush gets impacted with negative reviews
  • Adipurush sees a massive drop in numbers
  • Box Office Collection Report: Adipurush is going drastically downward

The Om Raut directorial continued to collect in the double-digit but the numbers still remained way below expectations. Adipurush, after 5 days, stands at around Rs 250 crore nett in India with all its versions combined. The dip came from both the Hindi and the Telugu versions which were the key gainers at the ticket window. On its first Tuesday, Adipurush collected around Rs 12 crore nett (early estimates), as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

Check the 5-Day Box Office Collection Breakup of Adipurush (Nett, India)

  1. Friday: Rs 86.75 crore
  2. Saturday: Rs 65.25 crore
  3. Sunday: Rs 69.1 crore
  4. Monday: Rs 16 crore
  5. Tuesday: Rs 12 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 249.10 crore

Adipurush is at the heart of a new controversy every day. Apart from a factually incorrect Ramayan, the film also features ridiculous slang in dialogue and suggestive scenes. The backlash against the Prabhas starrer is so strong that several groups and a section of the audience have also written to PM Modi and other dignitaries demanding a ban on the film.

Adipurush stars Sunny Singh, Vatsal Seth, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Devadatta Nagge apart from Prabhas. It is produced by T-Series. The film is expected to go down from here in terms of its Box Office reports. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Adipurush!










