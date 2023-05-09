Adipurush Trailer Shows Improved Visuals in VFX Extravaganza, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Win Hearts as Ram-Sita

Home

Adipurush Trailer Prabhas-Kriti Sanon as Ram-Sita Promise Improved Visuals in VFX Extravaganza, Watch

Adipurush Trailer: The most-awaited trailer of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been released today and fans can’t keep calm but chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while watching the trailer. The power-packed action trailer of Adipurush promises improved visuals and VFX in the historical drama. In the film, Prabhas portrays the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Adipurush trailer has good quality visuals and VFXs if compared with the teaser, which didn’t like many.

Netizens loved Adipurush’s trailer and showed their excitement on Twitter. A user wrote, “Here is the most anticipated trailer of #Adipurush A very good one with brilliant shots and dialogues. The vfx is superior to the previous output. Cinematography and bgm elevated the scenes. This trailer raised expectations for the movie.” Another user said, “VFX & Colour Grading Improved 👏🔥 #Adipurush”. The third user said, “#AdipurushTrailer is here. A marked improvement over the teaser in terms of VFX but still not quite Baahubali level. I am looking forward to the theatrical experience now. #Prabhas looks regal and #KritiSanon is ethereal. Promising!!”

The new trailer comes just months after the teaser was released. On Tuesday afternoon, Prabhas and the team had a grand unveiling of the trailer in Mumbai.

Watch the trailer of Adipurush:



In October, after the release of teaser, viewers slammed the makers for its poor VFX. The film also came under fire for the apparent Islamisation of Lankesh over Saif’s look as the demon king, who was seen sporting a beard and buzz cut.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was initially set to arrive in cinema halls on August 11, 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.















