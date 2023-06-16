Home

Adipurush Twitter Review: Prabhas Starrer Slammed For ‘Tapori Dialogues’, Netzines Say ‘Shaktimaan VFX is Better’ – Check Hilarious Reactions

Adipurush Twitter Review: Adipurush was the most awaited film of 2023 as it brought the timeless tale of Ramayan to the silver-screen. The magnum opus starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janaki released on Friday, June 16, 2023, amid huge craze among movie buffs. Expectations were sky-high from the Om Raut directorial as it has an alleged budget of around Rs 600 Crore. The makers have mounted the film high on VFX in order to create a grand experience for the audiences. However, netizens have reviewed the film after watching the first show and slammed it for making a mockery of India’s most ancient epic. The reactions of movie buffs are hilarious as social media users are trolling the director with hilarious memes.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION AFTER WATCHING ADIPURUSH:

Neutral Audience are comparing 600 cr budget film with PUBG & free fire. – tapori ( 3rd class ) dialogues were written. – Sita ji, Ram ji characters are monumental disappointment. – we were sleeping inside theatre.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/HSlHrHpJzj — ♛ 2.0 (@iSoldier___) June 16, 2023

. It will run hardly only 3 days.. and then it ll get out of theatre, it’s that bad.

Shaktiman VFX is better than this.#Adipurush#AdipurushReview #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/dDktvRtZgy — HonestReview (@HonestReview488) June 15, 2023

#OneWordReview…#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️½#Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director #OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS. #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/zQ9qge30Kv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2023

#AdipurushReview Worst RAMAYAN i had ever seen. One thing is very clear — weather its Bollywood or Tollywood they all failed drastically when it comes to make movie on some religious faith. My suggestion – Skip this movie

It’s better to watch #asur2#AdipurushReview#Hanuman pic.twitter.com/C7taxBF1ZS — DEEPAK SINGH (@deep5457) June 16, 2023

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth in crucial roles.

