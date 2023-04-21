Aditya Chopra Knew Pamela Chopras Death Was Coming Says Close Friend

Home

Entertainment

Aditya Chopra Knew Pamela Chopra’s Death Was Coming, Says Close Friend

Aditya Chopra’s close friend has said that the filmmaker knew his Pamela Chopra’s death was coming.

Aditya Chopra Knew Pamela Chopra’s Death Was Coming, Says Close Friend

Aditya Chopra Knew Pamela Chopra’s Death Was Coming: Pamela Chopra’s unfortunate demise on Thursday, April 20, 2023, left many celebs in Bollywood shattered. She was the wife of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra known for his iconic movies. Pamela and Yash’s son’s Aditya and Uday carried forward the family legacy. While Aditya became a director and producer, Uday acted in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise Dhoom. Pamela was known to be very close to her family and after the passing of her husband Yash Chopra she became the biggest support for her son Aditya. As the whole Chopra family is in deep remorse, Aditya’s close friend revealed that “Adi knew it was coming.”

ADITYA CHOPRA’S FRIEND REVEALS HE IS SHATTERED AFTER PAMELA CHOPRA’S DEATH

He said that the filmmaker is shattered and is not speaking much ever since his mother passed away. The friend told ETimes “Adi is not saying much. Aise bhi woh kam bolta hai. Since the tragedy he has withdrawn into a shell completely. His wife Rani has her hands full. She is running around trying to supervise everything.” He further added “The death was not entirely unexpected. Pam Aunty was hospitalized for the last few weeks. Her health was deteriorating. Adi knew it was coming. But then, who can accept the departure of a parent?” The friend who has been with the family after Pamela Chopra’s demise said, among the two sons, Aditya was much more dependent on his mother. Aditya friend pointed out “Especially after Yashji’s death, Adi went to his mother before taking all important decisions. He is shattered. I don’t think the enormity of the tragedy has sunk in completely.” Pamela Chopra was worried about the production house after the debacle of its recent movies. However, she was in a mood of celebration after a long time as Yash Raj Films made a comeback with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. He concluded by saying “Pam Aunty was in a celebratory mood. She was worried about the debacles that the banner had faced in recent times. Pathaan had brought a smile back on her face.”

PAMELA CHOPRA ONCE TOLD THAT ADITYA CHOPRA IS MEDIA SHY

Pamela had often spoken about her bond with her sons, especially Aditya. She had once said that she would be annoyed with her husband when he would miss their sons’ birthdays. Pamela told in an interview “The only thing that would upset me was if he missed birthdays of the children because they were so attached to him. Adi would be very disappointed. It happened once or twice.” On being quizzed if Aditya is a shy person, she told that he is just media shy. Pamela said “No, not at all, he is just media shy. Yash was a different kind of person. His PR was superb. If he liked someone, he would like him for life and would do anything for that person. If he disliked someone, he would never talk to that person. He had very strong likes and dislikes. But in a business environment, he was very good. He knew he should not show his dislike or become emotional. I used to always tell Adi, ‘Beta, God forbid, once we are gone, how will you manage? We have so many friends and have such good relationships.’ He would say, ‘Mom, aaj kal kya hain, paise do, sab kuch mil jata hain (These days, you get everything with money).’”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

For more updates on Aditya Chopra, check out this space at India.com.











