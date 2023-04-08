Adnan Samis Brother Junaid Accuses Him of Making Private Videos of Second Wife Deletes His Post Later All About The Controversy

Home

Adnan Sami’s Brother Junaid Accuses Him of Making ‘Private Videos’ of Second Wife, Deletes His Post Later – All About The Controversy

Adnan Sami’s brother Junaid accused him of making ‘private videos’ of his second wife, deletes his post later.

Adnan Sami’s Brother Junaid Accuses Him of Making ‘Private Videos’: Adnan Sami is a well-known name in Indian music industry. The singer has been awarded with Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution in music. He shot to fame with his music videos, Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra. His tracks in pop albums and Bollywood movies have been hailed by music lovers and he has a massive fanbase. Now, a recent controversy has sparked as his brother Junaid Khan made some revelations about the singer’s personal life. He mentioned about Adnan making ‘private videos’ of his second wife Saba. Junaid also called his brother a liar.

CHECK OUT ADNAN SAMI’S BROTHER JUNAID’S DELETED POST:

ADNAN SAMI’S BROTHER JUNAID CALLS HIM A SHADU CHARACTER

He wrote in his Facebook post “Time to play Imran Khan and reveal the truth about my elder brother Adnan Sami. I fear no one but God. I dislike doing this but the truth must come out. I saw much 1st hand and I challenge Adnan Sami to refute one word I say here! He cant! I don’t lie, unlike him.” Junaid further added “Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1969 in a Rawal Pindi hospital. I was born in the same hospital in 1973. So him stating he was born in England or any other place are all lies.” Junaid went on to claim Adnan Sami’s professional certificates are also blatant lies and fake. “He failed his O levels in England and got the degrees made from Lahore. He did his A levels privately in Abu Dhabi.” The singer’s brother also revealed “This point makes me sick. I wouldn’t do it to my girlfriend even! Adnan Sami made a p*rn dvd of his 2nd wife Sabah Galadaeri around 2007 or 2008. Ok…Kinky stuff can happen between a husband and wife…BUT KEEP IT TO YOURSELF! Adnan Sami gave it in court – for all India to see – lying he didn’t make it and Sabah’s lover made it! All lies! Sabah fainted in court I was told.” Juniad opined “Adnan Sami could have helped me musically big time! He knows I have talent too and can sing. Many have said to me I have a slightly better voice than him even! The edge! But he never cared and remained selfish as he is. Never launched me in India! He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it.”

He claimed that Adnan Sami accepted Indian citizenship because India pays him well which Pakistan can’t. Junaid also alleged that their mother is Pakistani and not Indian, another lie told by Adnan Sami. After getting mixed reactions to his post where many called it a personal matter, he later deleted his post.

Adnan and Junaid are sons of Pakistani Air Force veteran Arshad Sami Khan. Adnan began his career in the 1980s in the UK and began composing for films in Pakistani cinema in 1995. In 2000, he gained fame with his album Kabhi To Nazar Milaao, where he collaborated with Asha Bhosle. He is also popular for his track from Bajrangi Bhaijaan called Bhar do Jholi Meri.

