Home

Entertainment

After Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings at Kedarnath Temple, Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut enjoys LIVE darshan at Kedarnath Temple with MLA and pilgrimage priests of the temple. Watch the video.

Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple



After actor Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath, actress Kangana Ranaut visited the twelve jyotirlinga of Shiva to seek blessings amid tight security. She took to her Instagram handle to share the video from her recent visit and captioned it as, “Aaj finally Kedarnath ji mein darshan kiye woh bhi mere poojniye Kailashanand ji Maharaj aur Vijendra Prasad ji ke saath …. Thank you @umesh_mla bhaiya.”

In the video, Kangana was greeting her fans from the helicopter, saying “Har Har Mahadev”. Kangana can be seen having darshan with MLA and pilgrimage priests of the temple. Earlier, on Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar also visited Kedarnath.

Talking about her work front, ‘Emergency’ marks Kangana’s first solo directorial film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will be seen headlining ‘Chandramukhi 2’. Helmed by P Vasu, ‘Chandramukhi 2‘ is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Chandramukhi’ which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda‘, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.















