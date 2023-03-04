After Kangana Ranaut Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Virat Anushkas Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit People Change

Home

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Virat-Anushka’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit: ‘People Change…’

After Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri recently lauded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mahakaleshwar temple visit.

Vivek Agnihotri Lauds Virat-Anushka’s Mahakaleshwar Visit: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s recent pilgrimage to Ujjain as they visited the ancient Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple is getting a lot of attention. The couple previously made news when they visited Vrindavan’s Neem Karoli Baba Ashram along with their daughter Vamika. Praising the couple, Kangana Ranaut wrote “Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also, on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both”. Now, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has lauded Virat Kohli in his recent tweet as well.

I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types”. People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life. pic.twitter.com/OxCeYFkxuU — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2023

Vivek took to his Twitter handle and shared the viral video of Virat and Anushka praying in front of Shivling by following the rituals instructed by the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple priests. The filmmaker wrote “I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types”. People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life.” Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next film The Vaccine War based on the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has The Delhi Files in the line-up, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of God. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India. Madhya Pradesh has two Jyotirlingas, the second one, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, is situated about 140 km south of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.











