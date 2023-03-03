After Slamming Deepika Padukones Besharam Rang Vivek Agnihotri Now Celebrates Her For Oscars Presence Check Post

Home

Entertainment

After Slamming Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’, Vivek Agnihotri Now Celebrates Her For Oscars Presence – Check Post

After slamming Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’, Vivek Agnihotri is now rejoicing over her presence at Oscars 2023. – Check Post

After Slamming Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’, Vivek Agnihotri Now Celebrates Her For Oscars Presence – Check Post

Vivek Agnihotri Celebrates Deepika’s Oscars Presence: Vivek Agnihotri, known for his unabashed and unfiltered views on society and world affairs, never minces words. The The Kashmir Files director is basking high on the commercial success and accolades for his film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. Vivek had previously criticised the song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan during the film’s release. He had shared a video of a young kid slamming filmmakers over obscenity and objectification of women. The filmmaker was later trolled for the same. Now, he has posted a quote retweet and expressed happiness over Deepika being a presenter at Oscars 2023.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI CELEBRATES DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S PRESENCE AT OSCARS 2023

Vivek captioned his quote tweet as “While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin”. Vivek had earlier bashed Deepika over his JNU visit during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in 2020. In a series of tweets, he wrote “Got a call from an insider at @FoxStudiosIndia. I can’t believe they had no idea about #DeepikaWithTukdeTukdeGang. They are asking if the film loses money, who’ll be answerable? Coz #DeepikaPadukone has got her professional fees, Producer’s fee, and many endorsements. I am told that it was suggested to #DeepikaPadukone to go and stand next to #Nirbhaya’s parents for a photo op. But last-minute she changed her plan because #Nirbahaya wasn’t trending whereas #JNU was. This is how it works, my dear friends”.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next film The Vaccine War based on the Covid-19 pandemic. He also has The Delhi Files in the line-up, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.











