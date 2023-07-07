Home

After Telugu Film Devara, Janhvi Kapoor To Make Her Tamil debut With Kamal Haasan Production

Janhvi Kapoor has a Telugu film titled Devara in the pipeline. In the film, she will be playing the lead character opposite Jr NTR. The movie will be released in April 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her strong desire to work in South Indian films. (Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Kamal Haasan currently has multiple projects lined up in his kitty. The Vikram star is all set for his next production venture. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal fame Vignesh Shivan. There has been a lot of buzz around the film. It is being speculated that Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan will be seen as the main protagonist in the venture. Now, reports have emerged suggesting that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Tamil Debut In Kamal Haasan Production

According to a report by Sun News, Janhvi Kapoor has been finalised for the film. The venture is set to be produced under the banner of Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. The reports also suggest that the official announcement on the matter will be made soon. Janhvi Kapoor has always expressed her desire to work in the South Indian film industry. In an interview, the actress also revealed that it would be a dream come true if she gets to feature in a South Indian film. Seems like the actress is touching another milestone as she is all set to debut in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Janhvi Kapoor To Be Seen In Devara, Bawaal

Meanwhile, the actress already has a Telugu film in the pipeline- Devara. In the film, she will be playing the lead character opposite RRR fame Jr NTR. Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva and is scheduled to release next year in April. Not only this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the film was dropped recently and gives a glimpse of an intense, romantic story that is sure to strike a chord with the audience. The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release this year on July 21.

Kamal Haasan’s Film

Talking about Kamal Haasan's upcoming production, it will feature Pradeep Ranganathan, whose last release, Love Today, earned critical acclaim. Vignesh Shivan, who will be helming the project, was earlier speculated to collaborate with Ajith Kumar for a film. However, it was reported later that Ajith Kumar walked out of the project. Vignesh Shivan's last project was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
















