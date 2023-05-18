After Watching The Kerala Story Actress Sonia Balanis Parents Were Angry With Her Character in The Film

Home

After Watching The Kerala Story, Actress Sonia Balani’s Parents Were Angry With Her Character in The Film

Sonia Balani Reveals Her Parents’s Reaction to ‘The Kerala Story’: The Kerala Story has created a lot of buzz with its record-breaking box-office collection. Despite the socio-political backlash and criticism, the film has created milestone by winning audiences’ hearts. While a section of movie goers and politicians have termed the film as propaganda, the commercial success has proven that the audiences give the final verdict. The Kerala Story is based on the alleged conversion and recruitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Syria and Iraq). Now, actress Sonia Balani who plays Asifa in The Kerala Story the movie opened up about her parents’ reaction to her character in the Sudipto Sen directorial.

SONIA BALANI OPENS UP ON HER PARENTS REACTION TO THE KERALA STORY

Sonia, in an interaction with Navbharat Times said “I am glad that after watching the film my parents forgot for some time after watching my acting that it is Asifa and not Sonia. My parents said that we were very angry with you for what you are doing with your own friends. But parents are very supportive. They told me that you did very well.” Sonia’s father in an interview with ANI had earlier said ” “The kind of role Sonia played, and we also thank the government and Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) for making the movie tax-free. And we ask youngsters to watch the movie as much as possible and spread awareness in society. No matter what your gender is I would like to ask everyone to watch the movie.”

Apart from Sonia, Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini played crucial roles in the movie. The film released on May 5, 2023 and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

