Afwaah HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Afwaah Leaked Online For Free Download: Afwaah movie starring Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram.

Afwaah Leaked Online For Free Download: Sudip Mishra’s film featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas, has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. May 5, 2023. Starring a gamut of actors across industries, Afwaah’s story is a cautionary tale about how rumours can create havoc in the lives of people. However, there is sad news for the makers as Afwaah movie has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Afwaah was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Afwaah’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

The story of Afwaah is about two people whose lives change drastically due to a rumour. The theatre shows are less as compared to The Kerala Story and there might be chances for people to watch the pirated version of the movie.

Afwaah has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like The Kerala Story, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











