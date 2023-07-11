Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Ahead of OMG 2 Teaser, Fans Warn Makers to Not Change Religious Facts Amid Adipurush Row

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Ahead of OMG 2 Teaser, Fans Warn Makers to Not Change Religious Facts Amid Adipurush Row

OMG 2 Teaser Day: Amid Adipurush Row, Fans Warn Makers to Not Disrespect People’s Faith

OMG 2 Teaser Day Fans Warn Makers to Not Change Religious Facts Amid Adipurush Row
OMG 2 Teaser Day Fans Warn Makers to Not Change Religious Facts Amid Adipurush Row

OMG 2 Teaser: The much-awaited teaser of OMG 2 is all set to release today, July 11. Actor Akshay Kumar will be portraying the role of Lord Shiva and fans have expressed their concerns regarding the portrayal of religious facts in the film. Citing recent controversies surrounding other mythological film Adipurush, netizens have urged the makers to handle the subject matter with sensitivity and refrain from hurting religious sentiments.

On Twitter, a fan directed the plea toward the makers of OMG 2, requesting that they maintain the integrity of the mythological facts and depict Lord Shiva’s character with the utmost respect. The Twitterverse has also cautioned Akshay Kumar, who portrays Lord Shiva in the film, to be mindful of the potential impact on Hindu sentiments.

The users said, “Since I really liked the concept of OMG Part 1, it really was the movie that the new generation would appreciate. I will also watch #OMG2, not with the intention to undermine Part 1 but to appreciate genuine cinema, without hurting or targeting religious sentiments, which is a better way to gain popularity.”

Recent controversies in the film industry surrounding mythological films that allegedly hurt religious sentiments have created a sense of paranoia among the audience, especially when it comes to movies involving Hindu gods. As a result, fans and netizens are now more vigilant and concerned about the depiction of mythological stories and characters in cinema.

Watch this space for more updates on OMG 2 Teaser.










Source link

Previous article
5 Basic Things Every Woman Must Know When Dealing With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Next article
When And Where To Watch 2nd T20I?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights