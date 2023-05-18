Aishwarya Rai Bachchan First Look in Green Sequined Valentino Cape Dress

Home

India at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Look in Green Sequined Valentino Cape Dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for portrait photographs during the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Cannes, France: A highly anticipated moment has arrived for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as her first look from Cannes 2023 has been revealed. A series of pictures have come on social media where Aishwarya can be seen posing in a blingy and stunning green sequined Valentino cape dress, which she paired with transparent block heels. This attire, from Valentino’s Spring 2023 collection, was chosen for her interviews at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for minimal makeup, with sparkly green eyeshadow being the highlight. The photos have gained considerable attention on the internet, accumulating numerous likes and comments. A few comments made fun of Aishwarya’s outfit and called her a ‘Christmas Tree’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Captivates Cannes 2023 with Her Glamorous Presence

With her impeccable style and undeniable charisma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left a lasting impression at the media event. The exquisite ensemble perfectly showcased the actress’ elegance and fashion-forward choices. Aishwarya’s look was a blend of sophistication and modernity, earning her admiration from fashion enthusiasts and fans worldwide.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan and we might see both of them slaying on the red carpet at night. Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023.















