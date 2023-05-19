Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hoodie Couture on Red Carpet Invites Memes, Check Hilarious Reactions

Home

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Hoodie Couture’ on Red Carpet Invites Memes, Check Hilarious Reactions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look in metallic hooded gown at the third day of Cannes Film Festival invites memes. Check the hilarious ones here!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 21st appearance on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday evening. The over-dramatic look of Aishwarya dropped jaws and trailing eyes, as she strode onto the carpet in unique Sophie Couture creation with lightweight aluminum details, and a signature cinched corset. The black and silver ensemble featured crystals sourced from the archives of the brand’s Cannes Capsule Collection. The outfit had a giant embellished hood that encompassed her head to her torso. The Internet applauded the fashion goddess with her arrival, however, a few netizens shared Aishwarya’s memes that are quite hilarious.

The less respectful called it ‘hoodie couture’, some others said it appeared as if she had picked up a flowing sheet of aluminum foil from a kitchen in a hurry to act as a sort of canopy atop her flowing black gown; her fawning fans, however, insisted that she was looking very much like the “Queen of Cannes”. One of the users wrote, “Sasural me to sir dhaka na jaave ab videsh me jaake sie dhakne ka kya fayda😂😂”.

Here are memes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2023 look

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look? Let us know in the comment section below.
















